Man burns neighbour to death for ‘honour’

KABIRWALA: A man allegedly burnt his 16-year-old neighbour to death for honour here on Monday. Reportedly, Taimoor Shah of Noor Pur Kabirwala called his neighbor Tasawur Abbas to his home and poured petrol on him. As a result, he received serious burns. Rescue 1122 shifted the victim to the THQ Hospital from where the doctors referred him to Nishtar Hospital in Multan. However, he succumbed to burn injuries on way to the hospital. Saleem, victim’s father, alleged that murderer Taimoor Shah and his family had accused his son of having illicit relation with their daughter. Police have arrested accused Taimoor after registering a case and started investigation.