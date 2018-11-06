‘Air pollution damaging seasonal crops’

MULTAN: Agriculture officials Monday said air pollution was massively damaging seasonal crops and it also caused thick smog across the province. Talking to reporters, the officials said the air pollution was affecting the growth of plants and had reduced per acre yield.

The officials said thick smog was likely to hit several areas of the province. They said burning of stubble was also a main reason of smog. They said currently the situation equally destroying crops, vegetables and orchards and farmers were preparing the field for wheat plantation in coming days and smog would damage the crops.

The officials said the burning of agricultural biomass residue or crop residue burning had been identified as a major health hazard in south Punjab. In addition to causing exposure to extremely high levels of particulate matter concentration to people in the immediate vicinity, it is also a major regional source of pollution, contributing between 12 and 60 per cent of particulate matter concentrations as per various source apportionment studies.

In addition, it causes loss of vital components such as nitrogen, phosphorus, Sulphur and potassium from the topsoil layer, making the land less fertile and unviable for agriculture in the end.

The main causes of stubble burning are two-fold. There is a very short window of time between picking of cotton crop and harvesting of wheat at the end of the Kharif season. The time management is a key factor increasing threats to crop burning.

The paddy is another crop promotes possibilities of burning of crops. The removal of the paddy stalk that remains on the field is a labor-intensive process. With labour being unavailable and the time window for preparing the field for wheat cultivation being limited, the options that the farmer are either investing in expensive and rarely used agricultural implements, or burning the residue right on the field. Of the two, the latter is both cheaper and requires less effort.