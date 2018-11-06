Tue November 06, 2018
Kings of chaos

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

The day of the TLP

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

National

APP
November 6, 2018

Govt to provide basicamenities to people: minister

SIALKOT: Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Akhlaq on Monday said that the Punjab government would utilize all resources to provide basic amenities of life to the people.

He expressed these views while addressing the PTI workers in Sambrial. Under the vision of Naya Pakistan, the government would bring revolutions in all departments according to modern world, he added. He said that the PTI government would fulfill all its promises made during the 2018 general elections campaign. He said that the government was determined to steer the country out of crises and to make the nation prosperous and stable. Criticizing past regimes, he said that previous governments threw the country into crises due to poor policies. He said that the government was struggling hard to avoid the country from bankruptcy.

The minister said that the government chalked out a comprehensive plan to eradicate unemployment from the country.‘PTI capable to steer country out of crises’: Prime Minister’s Youth Development Programme Chairman Usman Dar said on Monday that the PTI was the only the party which had capabilities to steer the country out of crises.

Addressing the party workers at Head Marala near here, he said that the PTI government was fully aware of the problems of masses and was making sincere efforts for amicable solution to these problems. He said that the PTI government was making the New Pakistan as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

‘Govt to provide maximum relief to masses’: PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the government was making sincere efforts to provide maximum relief to the people. Addressing the party workers here, she said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government was coming up to the expectations of the masses.

She vowed to make Sialkot a stronghold of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, adding that the people of Sialkot were now feeling relaxed in the local political scenario. Three held for electricity theft: Police claimed on Monday to have arrested three persons from Essa village for stealing electricity. Phalora police arrested Abdul Ghafoor, Boota and Zahid for pilfering electricity from direct electricity lines. Cases have been registered against the accused.

