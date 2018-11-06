Two cousins killedin police ‘encounter’

FAISALABAD: Two young motorcyclists of Shahzad Colony, Chak-7/JB were killed in an alleged police encounter near Bhai Wali on Chak Jhumra Road on Sunday night.

According to police, Khalil Rafique and his cousin Amer Sajjad were riding a motorbike and were cautioned to stop at police picket but they did not stop. To it, police started chasing them. Seeing the police, they allegedly started firing on the police team which injured cop Zeeshan Nasir and passerby Naveed Shahzad, who were shifted to Allied Hospital.

Police also exchanged fire which killed both the cousins. A case against both of them has been lodged with the Millat Town police station. Police allegedly recovered Rs22,650 cash, a mobile phone and a loaded weapon from their possession.

On the contrary, the victims’ parents said that police killed them in a fake encounter. They told that both of them had gone to a roadside shop to buy milk for their infants. They demanded Chief Justice Saqib Nisar take suo motu of the incident.

UAF distinction: The University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) World University Ranking, Turkey, for the year 2018-19 has put the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at 986th position globally out of 2,500 universities of the world.

The URAP has rated the UAF at 277th after evaluating 955 universities of Asia on the basis of overall academic performance. The ranking indicators for URAP are citation, total documents, article impact total, citation impact total, and international collaboration. The main objective of the URAP is to develop a ranking system for the world universities based on academic performance indicators that reflect the quality and the quantity of their scholarly publications. The URAP has been annually releasing the World Ranking of Higher Education Institutions since 2010, and Field Ranking since 2011.

The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) is participating in National/International World Universities Rankings and Awards since 2011 including Shanghai University Ranking, QS World University Rankings, Times Higher Education World University Rankings, National Taiwan World University Ranking, UI Green Metic World University Ranking, Information Technology Ranking (ITUR), HEC Ranking, Islamic Development Bank Award (Saudi Arabia) and got prominent positions and even improved its scores years after years.

Earlier, according to QS World University Ranking, the UAF has emerged as the only University of the country that made its space in top 100 universities of the world in any subject category. In the subject category of Agriculture & Forestry, out of 300 world universities, it secured its place at 85th position in 2018. As per Shanghai Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2017, the UAF out of 500 universities has made it to the top 130 universities of the world in agriculture sciences. The Time Higher Education World University Ranking 2019 has declared UAF 805th best among 1,250 Universities of the world in Agriculture & Forestry. The UAF, out of 500 Global Universities has been ranked 73rd best Universities of the world in agriculture sciences by National Taiwan University Ranking 2018.