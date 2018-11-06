Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two cousins killedin police ‘encounter’

FAISALABAD: Two young motorcyclists of Shahzad Colony, Chak-7/JB were killed in an alleged police encounter near Bhai Wali on Chak Jhumra Road on Sunday night.

According to police, Khalil Rafique and his cousin Amer Sajjad were riding a motorbike and were cautioned to stop at police picket but they did not stop. To it, police started chasing them. Seeing the police, they allegedly started firing on the police team which injured cop Zeeshan Nasir and passerby Naveed Shahzad, who were shifted to Allied Hospital.

Police also exchanged fire which killed both the cousins. A case against both of them has been lodged with the Millat Town police station. Police allegedly recovered Rs22,650 cash, a mobile phone and a loaded weapon from their possession.

On the contrary, the victims’ parents said that police killed them in a fake encounter. They told that both of them had gone to a roadside shop to buy milk for their infants. They demanded Chief Justice Saqib Nisar take suo motu of the incident.

UAF distinction: The University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP) World University Ranking, Turkey, for the year 2018-19 has put the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at 986th position globally out of 2,500 universities of the world.

The URAP has rated the UAF at 277th after evaluating 955 universities of Asia on the basis of overall academic performance. The ranking indicators for URAP are citation, total documents, article impact total, citation impact total, and international collaboration. The main objective of the URAP is to develop a ranking system for the world universities based on academic performance indicators that reflect the quality and the quantity of their scholarly publications. The URAP has been annually releasing the World Ranking of Higher Education Institutions since 2010, and Field Ranking since 2011.

The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) is participating in National/International World Universities Rankings and Awards since 2011 including Shanghai University Ranking, QS World University Rankings, Times Higher Education World University Rankings, National Taiwan World University Ranking, UI Green Metic World University Ranking, Information Technology Ranking (ITUR), HEC Ranking, Islamic Development Bank Award (Saudi Arabia) and got prominent positions and even improved its scores years after years.

Earlier, according to QS World University Ranking, the UAF has emerged as the only University of the country that made its space in top 100 universities of the world in any subject category. In the subject category of Agriculture & Forestry, out of 300 world universities, it secured its place at 85th position in 2018. As per Shanghai Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2017, the UAF out of 500 universities has made it to the top 130 universities of the world in agriculture sciences. The Time Higher Education World University Ranking 2019 has declared UAF 805th best among 1,250 Universities of the world in Agriculture & Forestry. The UAF, out of 500 Global Universities has been ranked 73rd best Universities of the world in agriculture sciences by National Taiwan University Ranking 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China