Teacher tortures student

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A teacher allegedly tortured his student for taking a leave from the seminary without his permission. Reportedly, 14-year-old Ehsan did not attend the seminary for one day. The next day when he came, teacher Qari Amjad allegedly tortured him with a rod which left Ehsan unconscious. He was rushed to the DHQ hospital.
GUJRANWALA: A teacher allegedly tortured his student for taking a leave from the seminary without his permission. Reportedly, 14-year-old Ehsan did not attend the seminary for one day. The next day when he came, teacher Qari Amjad allegedly tortured him with a rod which left Ehsan unconscious. He was rushed to the DHQ hospital.
Comments