Accused tortured to death by police

KASUR: Raja Jang police allegedly tortured an accused to death in the police station. ASI Abbas along with four policemen arrested Farooq and his brother Jahangir from a brick kiln in a theft case and shifted them to the police station. During interrogation, the cops allegedly tortured them. Later, their father managed to get Farooq released. However, police kept Jahangir in police station for a week and allegedly tortured him to death. The police shifted the body to the DHQ hospital. On information, the family gathered at the hospital and staged a demonstration. Meanwhile, after receiving autopsy report, SP Ghazanfar Shah registered a case against the accused policemen.