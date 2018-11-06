Students protest transfer of teacher

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: The students of Government Girls High School protested transfer of a teacher at Chak 689/33 GB, Pirmahal. They locked the school gate and shouted slogans against the transfer order. They said there was only one science teacher in their school and she too had been transferred to some other school. They demanded reversal of her transfer orders or immediate appointment of an alternate teacher.
