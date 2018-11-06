Mystery shrouds woman’s death

PAKPATTAN: Mystery shrouded the death of a woman here on Monday. Shah Din told police that his wife, Safia Bibi, died when a wall fell on her. However, Shaukat, brother of Safia, told police that her son Nadeem had allegedly killed her. Police are investigating.

DIES IN ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident here on Monday. Azhar Hussain of Chak Bhuman Shah and his wife were moving on a motorcycle when near Chak Mazharabad a truck hit them, leaving Azhar dead on the spot and his wife injured critically. She was rushed to a hospital. The police are investigating.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmad Kamal Monday said anti-encroachment drive would continue indiscriminately across the district. Chairing a meeting about anti-encroachment campaign, the deputy commissioner said that some 2,793 encroachments had been removed.

The deputy commissioner said that 19 cases were registered against squatters He said some 2,058 kanal land was retrieved from squatters. He said that the campaign was under way to recover more state land from the grabbers.

MAN ROBBED: A man was deprived of cash and valuables here. Shaukat Ali of Chak 75-D was intercepted by robbers and was deprived of Rs 275,000 near Chak Jandika. The police are investigating.