Mentally-retarded girl raped

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A youth allegedly raped a mentally-retarded girl at Wazirabad on Monday. Reportedly, 18-year-old Kousar was alone at home when accused Mudassar entered and raped her. The girl was shifted to DHQ hospital.
SUB-INSPECTOR HELD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities registered a case against a police sub-inspector for receiving bribe from a citizen here on Monday. M Ikram gave an application that SI Javed Akhtar of Nowshera Virkan police station allegedly received Rs0.3 lac bribe from him for getting him released from a case. During investigation, allegation levelled against him was proved and the ACE registered a case against him.
GUJRANWALA: A youth allegedly raped a mentally-retarded girl at Wazirabad on Monday. Reportedly, 18-year-old Kousar was alone at home when accused Mudassar entered and raped her. The girl was shifted to DHQ hospital.
SUB-INSPECTOR HELD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities registered a case against a police sub-inspector for receiving bribe from a citizen here on Monday. M Ikram gave an application that SI Javed Akhtar of Nowshera Virkan police station allegedly received Rs0.3 lac bribe from him for getting him released from a case. During investigation, allegation levelled against him was proved and the ACE registered a case against him.
Comments