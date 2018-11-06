Mentally-retarded girl raped

GUJRANWALA: A youth allegedly raped a mentally-retarded girl at Wazirabad on Monday. Reportedly, 18-year-old Kousar was alone at home when accused Mudassar entered and raped her. The girl was shifted to DHQ hospital.

SUB-INSPECTOR HELD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities registered a case against a police sub-inspector for receiving bribe from a citizen here on Monday. M Ikram gave an application that SI Javed Akhtar of Nowshera Virkan police station allegedly received Rs0.3 lac bribe from him for getting him released from a case. During investigation, allegation levelled against him was proved and the ACE registered a case against him.