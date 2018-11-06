CJ discharged from hospital

RAWALPINDI: Doctors on Monday carried out medical check-up of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and decided to discharge him after improvement in health. The Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) doctors, including General (R) Azhar Kiani, examined the chief justice before deciding to discharge him. According to RIC sources, Justice Saqib Nisar was brought to the institute on Sunday. Balloon angioplasty was performed to open a blocked artery for restoration of normal blood circulation.