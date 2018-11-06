Land grabbing case: Mansha Bomb, son remanded in police custody

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Monday extended physical remand of alleged land-grabber Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb and his son Asim Mansha for one day in land grabbing case. Earlier, Township police produced both the accused before ATC judge Sh Sajjad Ahmad on expiry of physical remand. The court was requested to extend the physical remand for investigation. At this, the court extended the remand for one day and directed for their production on expiry of remand. It is pertinent to mention that Mansha and his son were accused of illegally grabbing 27 kanal state land in Johar Town vicinity. The accused had constructed shops over the land.