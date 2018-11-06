Police still clueless about Maulana Sami’s killers

RAWALPINDI: Four days have passed since the assassination of JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq but the police are still clueless about his killers. The police have recorded the statements of medical officer and those who shifted the body to the hospital. Two servants, who were taken into custody soon after the tragic incident, have also recorded their statements. After the initial investigations and assessments, the police sounded confident about arresting the killer but it seems the leads and threads have led them to nowhere. Investigators claimed that the driver and gunman of Maulana Samiul Haq knew everything about the people involved in assassination. The post-mortem was deliberately avoided to conceal some evidences. It has been learnt that the investigating officer is trying to acquire the data of Maulana Samiul Haq’s cellphone.