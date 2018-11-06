SAFF U-15 C’ship silver medallists honoured

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has honoured it national under-15 football team, which won silver medals in the SAFF Under-15 Football Championship, recently concluded in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The colourful honoring ceremony was organised at the FIFA Football House Lawn on Monday and was attended by chief guest Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat, guest of honour Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan, PFF Secretary Col (R) Ahmed Yar Khan, national team head coach Jose Nogueira and U-15 coach Beto Portella. Speaking at the occasion, Faisal Saleh Hayat announced Rs 1.5 million for the team and coaching staff. “I really appreciate Captain Haseeb Khan for leading the team very well. The credit also goes to the boys, coaching staff and management, who demonstrated like a unit throughout the event, and succeeded in winning laurels for the country.” He also highlighted the achievements of the federation in the short span of just 7 months. “After getting back the PFF House and affairs, we conducted and participated in around 21 events at national and international level and the national teams have started achieving results.” Appreciating the role of AFC in promoting football in Asia, Faisal said that the AFC is keen to do a lot more for its member associations. “There is a good news that AFC has doubled its federations’ grant, which will surely help in improving the standard of the game in the continent, especially for Pakistan football, which is striving to achieve new heights. He also announced that Pakistan is going to get an international women coach soon. “Pakistan is full of natural talent while Pakistani women are also not far behind as they have been excelling in almost in every field. Same is the case with women football in Pakistan, as our females are also dedicated to this game and want to do something big for their country but for this, they need international-standard facilities and training.