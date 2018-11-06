National T20 C’ship: Eight teams to be chosen thru draft system

KARACHI: The selection of eight regional teams will be made on Thursday through a draft system for the forthcoming National T20 Championship which will be held in Multan from December 10-25.

“The selection of eight regional teams that are participating in the National T20 Tournament scheduled in Multan (Dec10 to Dec 25) will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday,” the PCB said in a press release on Monday. “Regional stakeholders, national senior and junior selectors besides NCA coaches will take part in the selection process that would be conducted on the lines of a draft system,” the PCB said.

The national T20 event was earlier expected to be held in Karachi but it has been allotted to Multan because National Stadium Karachi is being prepared for the Pakistan Super League matches to be held early next year.