Tue November 06, 2018
Kings of chaos

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

The day of the TLP

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan's export potential at China import expo

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

National T20 C’ship: Eight teams to be chosen thru draft system

KARACHI: The selection of eight regional teams will be made on Thursday through a draft system for the forthcoming National T20 Championship which will be held in Multan from December 10-25.

“The selection of eight regional teams that are participating in the National T20 Tournament scheduled in Multan (Dec10 to Dec 25) will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday,” the PCB said in a press release on Monday. “Regional stakeholders, national senior and junior selectors besides NCA coaches will take part in the selection process that would be conducted on the lines of a draft system,” the PCB said.

The national T20 event was earlier expected to be held in Karachi but it has been allotted to Multan because National Stadium Karachi is being prepared for the Pakistan Super League matches to be held early next year.

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

SRK's 'Zero' in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

World's biggest mosquito placed on display in China

