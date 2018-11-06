PFF ‘D’ certificate course begins

LAHORE: PFF ‘D’ certificate coaching course 2018 (2nd batch) commenced at MTFA and 28 young and aspiring coaches from all over Pakistan are taking part in the 5-day course. This is the 3rd time that MTFA has the honor of organizing the course said Mian Rizwan Ali, who is the President of MTFA as well Lahore District Football Association. At the moment PFF is working on war-footing under the dynamic leadership of PFF President Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat & Secretary General Col (retd) Ahmad Yar Khan Lodhi as they try to make-up for the lost period due to the suspension. PFF is equally focused on coach education and hence the holding of this course is another milestone in this brief period of incarnation. The course instructor is Sh. Siddique (AFC instructor) who is being assisted by Khaled Khan (AFC ‘B’ license).

The participants are: Abid Hussain, Farhan Masood Khan, Ali Shafqat, Anthony Aqeel, Naoman Munawar, Humaira Yasmeen, Mudassar Raza, M Faheem Butt, Waseem Ahmed, M Sadiq, Imran, M Manzoor Shah, Mudasar Mukhtar, M Waseem Butt, M Khalid, Fahad Niaz, Zahid Gill, Ch. M Nawaz, Danial Nehemiah Oliver, Sana Ullah Javed, Jamal uddin, Arsalan Asif, Sajid Ali, Rashid Noor, Nadia Naseem, M Arshad, Abira Aimen, Qasim Zubair, M Mehboob.