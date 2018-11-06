Pak cricket team urged to maintain consistency

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning 11th consecutive T20 series and star batsman Babar Azam on breaking Indian captain Virat Kohli’s world record against New Zealand during the 3-match T20 rubber in United Arab Emirates.

Taimoor Khan and DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar urged the national cricket team to maintain their consistency in the upcoming ODI and Test series against the same opponents in UAE.In a greeting message on Monday, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti felicitated green shirts on their 11th consecutive T20 series triumph. India and England are placed 2nd and 3rd with six and five consecutive T20 series victories respectively.

Babar Azam accumulated 1000 runs in just 26 T20 matches one fewer than Indian skipper Kohli. DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar, in his message said Pakistan has been dominating in the shortest format of the game and have not lost a series since Sarfraz Ahmed took over as captain. He lauded the team effort that has resulted in another victory.