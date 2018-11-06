PNF workshop concludes

LAHORE: The Pakistan Netball Federation-organised PNF workshop concluded here on Monday. Mudassar Arain, President PNF informed that the netball workshop 2018 was held at City School, PAF Chapter, with the collaboration of The City School PAF. About 70 participants from various units and institutions attended this workshop.

Mudassar Arain delivered their lecture through multimedia about the Netball Rules & Regulations and Netball Development, while M Riaz delivered their lecture about History, Physical Fitness and technique & formation of the game, however, Ms. Shazia Yousaf was delivered their lecture about Netball Umpiring and Match Protocol. All participants thanks to Pakistan Netball Federation for organising very beneficial and wonderful netball workshop. Simon Glasson, Principal, The City School PAF was the chief guest on closing ceremony and also distributed the certificates among the participants.