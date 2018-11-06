Army excel in Korean Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: Army dominated the third day of the 13th Korean Ambassador Taekwondo in progress at the Liaquat Gymnasium. In all Army have so far won 15 gold medals to accumulate 231 points. Army is followed by Wapda with 90 points while HEC have so far got 72 points.

Those winning gold medal for Army include Waseem Javed, Shahbaz Ahmad, Ghulam Abbas, Arif Manzoor, Mumtaz and Sharjeel (mix), Shahbaz and Aleena (mix), Ghulam Abbas and M Khan (pair), Mumtaz, Sharjeel and Waqas (Male group gold), Abbas, Khan and Ghazanfar (male group gold), Shahbaz, Usman, Muddassar, Ibrar and Rafi (tema male creative poomsae), Naqash Hashmi and Mehrun Nisa, Allena and Mehrun Nisha (pairmix female). Andre-de-Bussy, Head of Mission France Embassy, Islamabad was the guest of honour and distributed prizes among the winners.