PWF names 20 weightlifters for SAG camp

KARACHI: Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) on Monday unveiled the list of 20 weightlifters for the preparatory camp for the South Asian Games (SAG) slated to be held in Nepal’s cities of Kathmandu and Pokhara from March 9-18, 2019. The PWF said that a selection committee, headed by Hafiz Imran Butt, announced the probables after holding trials at Lahore on October 30 and 31. All the affiliated units of the PWF had sent their weightlifters for the trials, the PWF said. Rashid Malik, M Ilyas Butt, Ali Aslam Chaudhry and the PWF secretary Amjad Amin Butt were members of the selection committee. The PWF said that the probables would attend the training camp which will begin in near future at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

Probables: 55kg: Sharjeel Butt (Punjab), Abdullah Ghafoor (Wapda), 65kg: M Shehzad (Wapda), Usman Akbar (Wapda), 67kg: Talha Talib (Wapda), Zohaib Butt (Punjab), 73kg: Abu Sufyan (Wapda), Haris Butt (Wapda), 81kg: Haider Ashfaq (Wapda), Furqan Anwar (Wapda), 89kg: Arslan Rauf Butt (HEC), Umar Rasool Lone (Wapda), 96kg: M Tahir (Wapda), Habib Asghar (Wapda), 102kg: Usman Amjad Rathore (Wapda), Umar Farooq (HEC), 109 kg: Anas Javed (Wapda), Saddam Sajid (Army), +109kg: Nooh Dastgir Butt (Wapda), Abdullah Butt (Wapda).