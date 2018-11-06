Liverpool omit Shaqiri for CL trip

LONDON: Xherdan Shaqiri has been left out of Liverpool’s travelling squad for Tuesday’s Champions League (CL) match against Red Star Belgrade, the Premier League club have announced.

The midfielder was at the centre of controversy along with Switzerland teammate Granit Xhaka when they celebrated goals with a pro-Kosovo “double eagle” gesture that represents the Albanian flag during the World Cup win over Serbia in Russia. The double-eagle is viewed as a symbol of defiance in Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008 in a move that Serbia still refuses to recognise. The players’ double eagle celebration caused outrage in Serbia and Arsenal midfielder Xhaka and Shaqiri, both of Kosovan-Albanian descent, were fined by FIFA.