Taylor quits as CA director

SYDNEY: Former Test captain Mark Taylor quit as a Cricket Australia director Monday, saying he had “lost the energy” to continue after a torrid time sparked by the ball-tampering scandal and a scathing review into the governing body. He becomes the latest top figure to exit the embattled organisation following chief executive James Sutherland and chairman David Peever.
