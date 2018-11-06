Al-Ram stadium to host Pak, Palestine match on 15th

KARACHI: Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in Al-Ram, Palestine, will host the friendly game between the football teams of Pakistan and Palestine on November 15, it was confirmed on Monday.

Palestine Football Association (PFA) official website said that Palestine senior side would also face China in China on November 20. The website said that Palestine players would assemble on November 10 to do some joint preparation ahead of the game against Pakistan. Meanwhile Pakistan will start its camp for the game from Tuesday (today) at the City School in Lahore.

The match will be played on FIFA day. Foreign-based stuff will also be part of Pakistan’s team which resumed its international activity this summer after being stayed away for over three years due to legal issues. Pakistan team is expected to leave for Palestine three days before the showdown. Palestine is preapring for AFC Asian Cup 2019 which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pakistan, on the other hand, is preparing for next year’s Olympic qualifiers, World Cup qualifiers and the South Asian Games.