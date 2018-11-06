National Triathlon C’ship begins today

LAHORE: National Triathlon Championship will be contested under the auspices of Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) at Punjab Stadium and Punjab Swimming Complex pool from November 6 to 8, 2018.

The swimming, running and shooting competitions of Triathlon Championship will be organized with the collaboration of Sports Board (SBP). The players from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Railway, Police and Navy will take part in this grand event. Secretary Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) Ch Zahoor Ahmed informed that the opening ceremony of the championship will be held on Nov 6, at 2.00pm at Punjab Stadium while Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar will be chief guest at the closing ceremony. Secretary PMPF further told that the game of modern pentathlon is an Olympic sport and it is getting rapid popularity among young generation. “The modern pentathlon competitions were also organized in South Punjab where a large number of players took part in the event. We will provide best sports facilities to participating players of Triathlon Championship,” he added.