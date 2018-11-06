Qalandars beat Sydney Thunder Academy

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars Development team beat Sydney Thunder Academy in Quin Series opener on Monday.

Right-arm fast bowler Husnain Shah defended six runs off the final over to help Qalandars overcome Thunder Academy and start Quin Series T20 on a victorious note.Thunder required six runs from the final over with three wickets in hand, but 24-year old Shah delivered six calculated deliveries to restrict the hosts two runs short of Qalandars total.

Chasing 138, Sydney Thunder Academy looked comfortable and steadily came after the target, with Arjun Nair and Ryan Gibson keeping the scorecard moving. The duo added 51 runs for the first wicket before Haris Rauf removed both in the 13th over of the innings.

Gibson scored 52 off 40 while Nair added 30 off 24, but the double-wicket over by Haris Rauf turned the game around for Qalandars as Thunder were restricted to 135 in 20 overs.Haris Rauf got three wickets for 26 runs while Dilber Hussain got two wickets conceding 15.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars posted 137-7 from 20 overs after winning the toss at Prattern Park in Ashfield.Captain Sohail Akhtar smashed four sixes and an equal number of maximums to score 57 off 43. M Faizan scored 28 runs off 24.