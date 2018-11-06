Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Qalandars beat Sydney Thunder Academy

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars Development team beat Sydney Thunder Academy in Quin Series opener on Monday.

Right-arm fast bowler Husnain Shah defended six runs off the final over to help Qalandars overcome Thunder Academy and start Quin Series T20 on a victorious note.Thunder required six runs from the final over with three wickets in hand, but 24-year old Shah delivered six calculated deliveries to restrict the hosts two runs short of Qalandars total.

Chasing 138, Sydney Thunder Academy looked comfortable and steadily came after the target, with Arjun Nair and Ryan Gibson keeping the scorecard moving. The duo added 51 runs for the first wicket before Haris Rauf removed both in the 13th over of the innings.

Gibson scored 52 off 40 while Nair added 30 off 24, but the double-wicket over by Haris Rauf turned the game around for Qalandars as Thunder were restricted to 135 in 20 overs.Haris Rauf got three wickets for 26 runs while Dilber Hussain got two wickets conceding 15.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars posted 137-7 from 20 overs after winning the toss at Prattern Park in Ashfield.Captain Sohail Akhtar smashed four sixes and an equal number of maximums to score 57 off 43. M Faizan scored 28 runs off 24.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China