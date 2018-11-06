Tue November 06, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Hong Kong’s Kowloon joins Global Zalmi League

LAHORE: US, China, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Germany teams started preparing for the Global Zalmi League.

Global Zalmi players have been selected for the South Korean team. Hong Kong’s Kowloon Zalmi just joined the Global Zalmi platform. Global Zalmi League’s schedule will be announced shortly, Javed Afridi.

Global Zalmi league reaches a new stand point. Hong Kong’s Kowloon Zalmi just joined the Global Zalmi platform. Peshawar Zalmi’s chairman, Mr. Javed Afridi, said that he wholeheartedly welcomes the new team on board. He said that “Global Zalmi is a great opportunity for the foreign Pakistanis to showcase their cricket talent.” He further added that the schedule will be announced shortly for all the teams. On the other hand, US, China, South Africa, and Germany teams have started preparing for the third edition. The trials for the Saudi Arabian Zalmi team will commence from 7th November. The preparations in the US are also taking place. The Zalmi clubs in the US are present in 10 states and in the past, LA Zalmi also became part of the Zalmi platform. In South Africa, Johannesburg Zalmi played a practice match and have started preparing for the big matches. The former champion, Xaozing Zalmi has also started preparing for the third edition. Dubai and Bahrain Zalmi have also started preparing for the league. In other news, players of Incheon Zalmi have been selected for the national side of Korea. The players are Daniyal Khan & Mudassir Iqbal. The Zalmi family and Chairman, Javed Afridi, congratulate these players.

