Australia extends ‘backpacker visas’ to ease farm worker shortage

SYDNEY: Australia announced Monday that it was extending working holiday visas to allow young travellers to stay longer in the country to help meet a shortage of farm labourers.
The change allows travellers on so-called “backpacker visas” to remain in Australia for up to three years if they spend at least six months doing agricultural work.Previously the one-year “Working Holiday Maker” visas allowed travellers to remain for a second year if they took up work in the remote Northern Territory.
From July 2019, they can extend this to a third year as long as they spend six months working in agricultural regions suffering from particularly acute labour shortages.The new rules were announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a visit to farming communities in the eastern state of Queensland, a key battleground for his fragile coalition government which must face a national election by May.
