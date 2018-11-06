Heavy police as flashpoint Indian shrine reopens

NEW DELHI: Authorities in southern India deployed 2,300 police on Monday to prevent a repeat of violent clashes last month around one of Hindu´s holiest shrines. The violence erupted in mid-October when Hindu hardliners blocked women from entering the Sabarimala temple in the southern state of Kerala. This was despite an order from India´s highest court that females of all ages could enter the site, and not just those below 10 and over 50 years old as before. Protesters, including women and children, had massed at the bottom of a hill leading to the shrine, threatening and manhandling a handful of women who attempted to reach the site. Some 2,000 people were detained and the temple was closed after a few days, as scheduled, but reopened on Monday afternoon until Tuesday evening. “We have made necessary arrangements for smooth visit of all devotees to the temple.