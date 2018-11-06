Sons of slain Saudi Khashoggi appeal for return of his body

WASHINGTON: The sons of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Sunday issued an appeal for the return of their father´s body and said they wanted to return to Saudi Arabia to bury him.

In an interview with CNN, Salah and Abdullah Khashoggi said that without their father´s body, their family is unable to grieve and deal with the emotional burden of their father´s death. “It´s not a normal situation, it´s not a normal death at all. All what we want right now is to bury him in Al-Baqi (cemetery) in Medina with the rest of his family,” Salah Khashoggi said. “I talked about that with the Saudi authorities and I just hope that it happens soon. “Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist critical of the Saudi government and its de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.