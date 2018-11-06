Ally of ex-Malaysian PM charged in $63m graft case

KUALA LUMPUR: An ally of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was charged with graft Monday, the latest figure from the toppled scandal-plagued government to be targeted in an anti-corruption drive.

Since its shock victory in May elections, the government of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has filed dozens of corruption charges against Najib, his wife Rosmah Mansor and a string of other ex-officials associated with the long-ruling former regime.

On Monday, Musa Aman, the influential former chief minister of the eastern state of Sabah, was charged with 35 counts of graft for allegedly receiving $63 million in bribes while awarding timber concessions. He was one of many entrenched politicians from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party to be unseated at the polls by a Mahathir-led reformist alliance.

Musa, 67, was arrested by anti-graft officials and brought to a Kuala Lumpur court where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.“I will fight this case to clear my name,” Musa told reporters as he exited court after being released on a bail of two million ringgit ($479,000).Musa formerly headed UMNO in Sabah, Malaysia´s second biggest state that is rich in oil, gas and timber. He is the older brother of former foreign minister Anifah Aman.