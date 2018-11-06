Obituary

BARA: Muhammad Aamir Afridi, brother of Bara Press Club President Hussain Afridi died of a cardiac arrest on Monday. The funeral prayers were attended by people from various walks of life. He was laid to rest at the native graveyard in Sambaba in Khajuri area. Rasm-e-Qul will be offered on Wednesday at Soorkas in Bar Qambarkhel in Khajuri. He was the brother of Haji Noor Muhammad, Maulana Liaqat Ali and Muhammad Azam owner of Khyber flour mill.