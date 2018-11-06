SBBU students protest missing facilities

DIR: The students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Sheringal, in Upper Dir on Monday staged a protest against the lack of facilities at the varsity.The protesting students demanded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, who is also chancellor of public sector universities in the province, and authorities of Higher Education Commission to provide missing facilities at the earliest.

Hundreds of the varsity’s students took to the street to protest against the SBBU administration. They walked from Sheringal to Chukiatan and chanted slogans against those at the helm of affairs.The protesters held a protest at Chukiatan and said there was a shortage of basic facilities including clean drinking water, medicines in case of emergencies in the varsity which were impeding their studies.

They said there was a shortage of medicines in the university’s basic health unit and the doctor was also not performing his duty. The protesters flayed the contractor of the canteen and accused him of providing substandard food. They complained that there was no facility of the WiFi and internet connection was not working.