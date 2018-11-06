Obtaining ISO-9001:2015 is recognition of NHA quality performance

Islamabad: Federal Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has termed National Highway Authority (NHA)’s getting ISO-9001:2015 certification, recognition of excellent quality performance of the authority on international level, says a press release.

The construction experts and workers of NHA will have to work with more dedication to maintain and further improve this quality management system. As the chief guest, he was addressing ISO-9001:2015 NHA certification ceremony held at NHA HQ here today, wherein ISO-9001:2015 certificate was presented to NHA Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik. Senior officers from Ministry of Communications & NHA were also present. Secretary NHA Saeed Ahmad Malik was the focal person of this project.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said, motorways and national highways built by National Highway Authority play pivotal role in socio-economic uplift, and obtaining ISO-9001:2015 certificate is an ample proof of NHA quality performance. He expected that NHA’s engineers and workers will perform duties in a more professional manner to maintain this honor. He, on behalf of Government and Ministry of Communications, congratulated NHA, its construction experts and workers for this award.

NHA Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik on this occasion said, NHA undertook concrete steps for bringing transparency in its system and to bring it at par with international standards. Resultantly, NHA remained successful in achieving such high performance certificate. He further informed that NHA is also seeking ways and means to increase its revenue and to further expand its network. Dr. Irfan gave a detailed briefing on ISO standards and its compliance by NHA. Dr. Shafiq Ahmad served as the Project Manager for introducing quality management system in NHA.