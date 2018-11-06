Hazara colorful cultural show tomorrow

Islamabad: A colorful cultural show 'Mera Hazara' (My Hazara) would be held here at National Press Club (NPC) tomorrow (Wednesday) to promote the art and culture of Hazara division Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The cultural show is being organised by Hazara Journalist Association (HJA) with a focus to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Hazara division. The event will be attended by politicians, lawyers, doctors and national players belonging to Hazara division, while Omer Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Power would be the chief guest on the occasion.

According to the organisers, renowned singers from Hazara division Shakeel Awan and Afshan Zaibi will present their popular melodies for fun lovers of the federal capital. They will present local and traditional music of Hazara to showcase the musical traditions being practiced in that region.

Afshan Zaibi is a famous, multi-talented singer with a portfolio of Urdu, Saraiki, Punjabi, Pashto, and Hindko. She was honoured with a TV Talent Award in 2011 while some of her's famous albums are Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. Shakeel Awan is a Hindko singer from Hazara division and also known as a folk singer of Hazara. Hesings in different languages including Hindko, Pharhi Potohari, Panjabi, and Urdu.