Five uplift schemes approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs. 3.183 billion.

The schemes were approved in the second meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19, presided over the Chairman P&D Habib ur Rehman Gilani. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Rehabilitation and Upgradation of Qadirabad Barrage RMB RD 0+000 to 104+800 and River Training Works of RMB, District Mandi Bahauddin. (DCRIP) at a cost of Rs. 489.89 million, Consultancy Services for Feasibility Studies to Finalize Medium to Long Term Works under Disaster and Climate Resilience Improvement Project (PC-II) at a cost of Rs. 180.265 million, Dualization of Gujranwala Sheikhupura Road, (Acquisition of Land, Compensations of Structure & Relocation of Utilities Services). (Revised) at a cost of Rs. 1408.481 million, Taleem Sab Kay Liay (TSKL) (Education for All) (Revised) at a cost of Rs. 531.620 million and Construction of Metalled Road from Surthok to Theekar via Gata Rekih length 46 km, D.G. Khan at a cost of Rs. 573.663 million.