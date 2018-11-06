Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Officers transferred, posted

LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of several officers.

Rana Tikka Khan, Director (C&I) LDA, has been transferred and posted as Additional DG Multan Development Authority, Muhammad Asghar, Chief Transport (P&D), as Director Development & Finannce Gujranwala, Shahid Ismail Mirza, Deputy Secretary P&D, as Deputy Secretary (IPC) S&GAD, Kanwar Anwar Ali, currently at disposal of P&D Department, as Deputy Secretary P&D, Afzal Nasir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Okara, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Rajanpur and will also hold additional charge of the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Rajanpur till further order, Khuram Shahzad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Okara, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Okara, Capt (R) Anwarul-Haq, under transfer in CM’s Office, as DG Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD), Khalid Yamin, Secretary DRTA Rawalpindi, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Attock, Kamran Abdullah Siddiqui (awaiting posting) as Member (private sector development) P&D Board, Shafaq Saleem, Section Officer Food, as Deputy Secretary Food, Nadia Farooqi (awaiting posting) as Additional DG PHA Lahore, Gulzar Ahmad, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), as Member Judicial-IV Board of Revenue, vice Ahmad Ali Kamboh, who has been directed to report the S&GAD. Meer Muhammad Nawaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Multan, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Khushab, Arif Zia, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Lodhran, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Multan and Rizwan Qadeer, PSO to CM Punjab, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Lodhran, Tahir Fatima, Deputy Treasury Officer Finance Department, as Section Officer (SO) Finance Department, Sajid Muneer, SO Higher Education Department, as SO Forests & Wildlife, Sibtain Abid Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner (HR & Coord) Chakwal, as Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Rawalpindi, Hafiz Abdul Manan Baig, District Monitoring Officer Khushab, as Assistant Commissioner (HQs) Sargodha, Nadia Shafiq, DMO Mianwali, as DMO Khushab and services of Mazhar Ali (awaiting posting) have been placed at the disposal of Senior Member Board of Revenue for further posting.

HR minister: Provincial Minister for Human Resource & Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Punjab government wanted to work together with all provinces to eliminate violation of human rights.

He said the Punjab government was fully aware of its international obligations and Ministry for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs is looking very closely to the various Acts and legislations such as torture, capital punishment, women’s rights and child abuse.

He expressed these views while meeting with Human Rights Regional Director Lubna Mansoor who called on him at his office here Monday. Ms Lubna assured the minister of full support from the department and said that it is need of hour to move forward for peace and harmony in all over the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China