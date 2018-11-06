Officers transferred, posted

LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of several officers.

Rana Tikka Khan, Director (C&I) LDA, has been transferred and posted as Additional DG Multan Development Authority, Muhammad Asghar, Chief Transport (P&D), as Director Development & Finannce Gujranwala, Shahid Ismail Mirza, Deputy Secretary P&D, as Deputy Secretary (IPC) S&GAD, Kanwar Anwar Ali, currently at disposal of P&D Department, as Deputy Secretary P&D, Afzal Nasir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Okara, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Rajanpur and will also hold additional charge of the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Rajanpur till further order, Khuram Shahzad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Okara, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Okara, Capt (R) Anwarul-Haq, under transfer in CM’s Office, as DG Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD), Khalid Yamin, Secretary DRTA Rawalpindi, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Attock, Kamran Abdullah Siddiqui (awaiting posting) as Member (private sector development) P&D Board, Shafaq Saleem, Section Officer Food, as Deputy Secretary Food, Nadia Farooqi (awaiting posting) as Additional DG PHA Lahore, Gulzar Ahmad, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), as Member Judicial-IV Board of Revenue, vice Ahmad Ali Kamboh, who has been directed to report the S&GAD. Meer Muhammad Nawaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Multan, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Khushab, Arif Zia, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Lodhran, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Multan and Rizwan Qadeer, PSO to CM Punjab, as Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Lodhran, Tahir Fatima, Deputy Treasury Officer Finance Department, as Section Officer (SO) Finance Department, Sajid Muneer, SO Higher Education Department, as SO Forests & Wildlife, Sibtain Abid Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner (HR & Coord) Chakwal, as Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Rawalpindi, Hafiz Abdul Manan Baig, District Monitoring Officer Khushab, as Assistant Commissioner (HQs) Sargodha, Nadia Shafiq, DMO Mianwali, as DMO Khushab and services of Mazhar Ali (awaiting posting) have been placed at the disposal of Senior Member Board of Revenue for further posting.

HR minister: Provincial Minister for Human Resource & Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Punjab government wanted to work together with all provinces to eliminate violation of human rights.

He said the Punjab government was fully aware of its international obligations and Ministry for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs is looking very closely to the various Acts and legislations such as torture, capital punishment, women’s rights and child abuse.

He expressed these views while meeting with Human Rights Regional Director Lubna Mansoor who called on him at his office here Monday. Ms Lubna assured the minister of full support from the department and said that it is need of hour to move forward for peace and harmony in all over the country.