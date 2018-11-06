UHS meeting

LAHORE: In order to ensure transparency in the practical examinations, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to do away with the internal examiners in all professional undergraduate and postgraduate examinations.

This was decided in 54th meeting of UHS Syndicate held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram. The syndicate constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Rakhshanda Rehman, Dean School of Health Sciences, Fatima Memorial System, Lahore, to submit recommendations in this regard. The meeting recommended necessary amendments to be made in UHS service statutes for regularisation of varsity’s contractual employees. The syndicate also approved recommendations for revision and upgradation of medical and health sciences’ curricula in order to incorporate ethics and human values in it. Prof Dr Ziaul-Qayyum, Vice-Chancellor University of Gujrat, former principal King Edward Medical College Prof Dr Khawaja Sadiq Hussain, former principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore Prof Dr Saeed Khokhar, Columnist Ataul-Haq Qasmi, UHS Controller of Examinations Dr Saqib Mehmood, Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer and others attended.