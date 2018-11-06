Moot reviews Agriculture Authority Act

LAHORE: A Conference to review Punjab Agriculture Marketing Authority Act 2018 was held here on Monday here at Agriculture House.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmad Langrial presided over the conference while Secretary Wasif Khursheed, officers of the department, farmers and other stakeholders also attended the meeting.

The Punjab Agricultural Marketing Authority Act 2018 will be promulgated in consultation with all stakeholders, said the minister. The minister said the previous government had approved the Punjab Agriculture Marketing Act in May but farmers and stakeholders had reservations on it.

There is no doubt that our current marketing system is running with the 1978 Act and after 40 years due to increase in commodities and production, this law should be reviewed. The previous government had presented The Agricultural Chartering Act 2018 without consultation of farmers and other stakeholders, therefore, amendments would be done in consultation with all stakeholders, he said adding that after taking all the stakeholders in confidence, the act would be referred to the provincial assembly for approval.

In the light of the suggestions made today, we will be able to adapt new marketing laws that will reduce the problems of the farmers and people will be able to get better quality of the goods.

Wasif said a revised draft the Punjab Agriculture Marketing Authority Act 2018 will be prepared. He directed Special Secretary Agriculture (Marketing) Ehsan Bhutta to prepare an Urdu draft of this act also that might be in position to understand for common men and the stakeholders.