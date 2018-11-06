Remand of Mujahid Kamran, five others extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended 14-day judicial remand of Punjab University’s former VC Dr Mujahid Kamran and five former registrars, accused of corruption and illegal appointments in the university.

The NAB had arrested Mujahid Kamran and former registrars of Punjab University Dr Aurangzeb Alamgir, Dr Liaqat Ali, Dr Raas Masood and Dr Amin Athar as well as additional registrar Dr Kamran Abid.

The NAB had initiated an inquiry in alleged illegal appointments on the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC) after a complaint was moved by Muhammad Rafique Alvi, a former varsity student.

The complaint forwarded to NAB through the LHC judgment dated October 27, 2016, levelled a series of allegations. It said the former VC allegedly in connivance with the above-mentioned registrars from 2013 to 2016 made 550 illegal appointments in the university in Grade 17, 18 and 19. The appointments were made on contractual basis and were renewed after the expiry of the contract and a majority was regularised later in phases.