Farhan enters Karachi Club Open semis

KARACHI: Farhan Altaf entered the semi-finals of men’s singles category in Karachi Club Open (national tennis championship for seniors and juniors) at Karachi Club on Monday.
In the quarter-finals, Farhan thrashed Furqan Rizwan 6-0, 6-0. In doubles first round, Ali and Farhan beat Zulfiqar and Zubair 6-2, 7-5. Asad and Ali defeated Kalim Ghanchi and Ali Muhammad 6-3, 6-0.
In juniors 18 singles pre-quarter-finals, Nadir Bachani from Hyderabad smashed Ghufran Fiaz 6-0, 6-1 and Hasheesh Kumar won against Bilal Khan from Hyderabad 6-2, 6-3.
In under-14 quarter-finals, Yahya Ehtisham beat Zain Ehtisham 6-1, 1-4 (retired) and Hasheesh Kumar defeated Ashar Siddiqi 6-0, 6-1. Soyam overpowered Dhuraf Das 4-2, 1-4, 4-1 in the semi-final of under-10 singles.
