Tue November 06, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

AIPS Asia Young Sports Reporters workshop begins

KARACHI: The AIPS Asia Young Sports Reporters three-day workshop, for which quite a few reporters from other countries have arrived, began here on Monday.

Sindh Senior Minister Nasir Hussain Shah graced the opening ceremony. Also present were former provincial minister Dr Junaid Ali Shah and AIPS Asia Secretary General Amjad Aziz Malik.

The event is being attended by seven young sports journalists from Iran, Afghanistan and Nepal.The organisers said that journalists from Malaysia and Saudi Arabia were also expected to join on Tuesday (today).

Besides the foreigners, journalists from Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and FATA are also attending the event being organised by the Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) with the collaboration of the AIPS Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir said that it was a great event in the history of Pakistan. “We will provide every facility to foreign journalists,” Shah said.Junaid said that sports played an important role in projecting Pakistan’s soft image to the world.

Amjad said such workshops helped young journalists to polish their skills. “The youngsters have gathered here to improve their journalistic skills,” Amjad added.Senior sports journalists delivered lectures after the opening ceremony.The visiting party was then taken to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, DHA Golf Club and National Stadium.

