National T20 Championship teams selection on Thursday

KARACHI: The selection of eight regional teams will be made on Thursday through a draft system for the National T20 Championship which will be held in Multan from December 10 to 25.

The teams would be selected at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, the PCB said in a press release on Monday.“Regional stakeholders, national senior and junior selectors besides NCA coaches will take part in the selection process,” the PCB said.

The event was expected to be held in Karachi but was allotted to Multan because National Stadium, Karachi, is being prepared for the Pakistan Super League matches to be held early next year.