Omar Associates beat KG Veterans in friendly match

KARACHI: Omar Associates Veterans defeated Karachi Gymkhana Veterans by six wickets in a friendly match played recently here at the Karachi Gymkhana ground.

Batting first, KG Veterans scored 141 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allocated 20 overs. Kamran Hussain scored 53 runs from 36 balls with the help of three sixes and two fours. Mazhar Hussain chipped in with 27 and Mehdi Rizvi made 20. Fawad Ijaz Khan captured two wickets for 21 runs. Jaffer, Iqbal, Yousuf and Mehmood took one wicket each.

Omar Associates Veterans reached the target for the loss of four wickets in the 19th over. Sagheer Abbas, younger brother of Zaheer Abbas, scored an unbeaten 52 off 41 balls with the help of one six and two boundaries. Fawad made 28.Fawad Ijaz Khan, for his all-round performance, received the Man of the Match award from renowned Journalist Qamar Ahmed.