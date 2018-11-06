20 weightlifters picked for South Asian Games camp

KARACHI: Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) on Monday named 20 weightlifters for the preparatory camp for the South Asian Games, which are to be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara from March 9-18, 2019.

The PWF said that the selection committee, headed by Hafiz Imran Butt, announced the probable players after holding trials at Lahore on October 30 and 31.All the affiliated units of the PWF sent their weightlifters for the trials, the PWF said.

Rashid Malik, Ilyas Butt, Ali Aslam Chaudhry and PWF secretary Amjad Amin Butt were members of the selection committee. The PWF said that the training camp would begin in near future at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Players called: 55kg: Sharjeel Butt (Punjab), Abdullah Ghafoor (WAPDA)

65kg: Mohammad Shehzad (WAPDA), Usman Akbar (WAPDA)

67kg: Talha Talib (WAPDA), Zohaib Butt (Punjab)

73kg: Abu Sufyan (WAPDA), Haris Butt (WAPDA)

81kg: Haider Ashfaq (WAPDA), Furqan Anwar (WAPDA)

89kg: Arslan Rauf Butt (HEC), Umar Rasool Lone (WAPDA)

96kg: Mohammad Tahir (WAPDA), Habib Asghar (WAPDA)

102kg: Usman Amjad Rathore (WAPDA), Umar Farooq (HEC)

109 kg: Anas Javed (WAPDA), Saddam Sajid (Army)

+109kg: Nooh Dastgir Butt (WAPDA), Abdullah Butt (WAPDA).