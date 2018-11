England taking no chances with injured Bairstow

GALLE, Sri Lanka: England’s Jonny Bairstow is out of the first Test against Sri Lanka as he recovers after injuring himself playing football, coach Trevor Bayliss said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman hurt his ankle in a training session and missed the last two games of the five-match ODI series, which England won 3-1.“No, he’s not available for this Test match,” Bayliss told sports radio station talkSPORT.

“He has come on a long way in the last week or so but with another winter tour and a big summer we didn’t necessarily want to risk it.”Jos Buttler or the uncapped Ben Foakes will take up the wicketkeeping duties for the opening Test of the three-match series starting Tuesday (today) in Galle.

“They’re both (Buttler and Foakes) still very much in our thinking and that will probably come down to the combination we want to play,” said Bayliss.“Definitely one of them will be keeping but how we structure the batting order and what combination of bowlers we put in to the team could determine who eventually gets the gloves.”