Mepco

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Monday dispatched teams to Bahawalnagar district for launching a crackdown on dead defaulters in the circle and directed the officials for initiating operation clean up in the circle. Mepco CEO Akram Chaudhry said the Mepco Bahawalnagar circle needs checking of connections of the dead defaulters. If any connection is found working, stern action would be taken against the concerned sub-division officials. He said overbilling cannot be tolerated at any level and strict would be taken against those Mepco employees who were found involved in overbilling.