Eight people killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: As many as eight people were killed in and around Sukkur on Monday.In the first instance, two motorcyclists were killed when a truck ran over their motorcycle on the Shaikh Bhurkio Road in Tando Muhammed. The deceased were identified as Muhammed Ali and Amjad Ali Machi, while Ghulam Rasool was injured.

In another accident involving a motorcycle, Nabi Bux Buledi was killed in a collision with a donkey cart in the jurisdiction of Tando Ghulam Ali. Meanwhile, a person was killed in a tribal clash in Shahdadpur. The tribals belonging to Aapan and Brohi tribes had a long running dispute involving money that claimed the life of Bahadur Ali.

In another incident, Saghar Abbasi, a class VI student, was electrocuted while switching on the TV in village Agra, Khairpur. Meanwhile,a housewife was murdered in village Sher Muhammed Gaho in Kandhkot allegedly by her husband. According to police, Ahmed Gaho allegedly strangled his wife Mst: Burhama and threw her body in a nearby canal. The father of the deceased, Haji Gaho, got an FIR registered against the husband.