Tue November 06, 2018
Kings of chaos

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

The day of the TLP

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan's export potential at China import expo

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Vehicles of E-challan defaulters to be impounded

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority announced an immediate onset of punitive action for its E-Challan collectables on Monday. The PSCA spokesperson told the media that the vehicles of the E-Challan defaulters would be blacklisted.

Their registration number would be communicated to the ground teams and to the hundreds of Police Communication Officers scouring the metropolis for challan defaulters. The vehicles of the defaulters will be detained by the ground teams.

This also applies to those who tamper with or hide the registration number of their vehicles to evade the challan-calibrated cameras, the spokesperson added. Their vehicles will be detained for pending payment of the owed fines; owners of two and four wheelers must clear the accounts to avoid a hold-up on the road where release of the vehicles will only be possible once the fines are paid and the case is fully settled, he said. Tempering or hiding of the number plates will be considered an act of unlawful interference against the writ of the government warranting action, he concluded.

The citizens can visit "ECHALLAN.PSCA.GOP.PK" to check the status of E-Challan against their CNIC and registration number. The E-Challans can be paid at all the branches of the Bank of Punjab across the province.

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

SRK's 'Zero' in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

World's biggest mosquito placed on display in China

