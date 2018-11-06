Vehicles of E-challan defaulters to be impounded

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority announced an immediate onset of punitive action for its E-Challan collectables on Monday. The PSCA spokesperson told the media that the vehicles of the E-Challan defaulters would be blacklisted.

Their registration number would be communicated to the ground teams and to the hundreds of Police Communication Officers scouring the metropolis for challan defaulters. The vehicles of the defaulters will be detained by the ground teams.

This also applies to those who tamper with or hide the registration number of their vehicles to evade the challan-calibrated cameras, the spokesperson added. Their vehicles will be detained for pending payment of the owed fines; owners of two and four wheelers must clear the accounts to avoid a hold-up on the road where release of the vehicles will only be possible once the fines are paid and the case is fully settled, he said. Tempering or hiding of the number plates will be considered an act of unlawful interference against the writ of the government warranting action, he concluded.

The citizens can visit "ECHALLAN.PSCA.GOP.PK" to check the status of E-Challan against their CNIC and registration number. The E-Challans can be paid at all the branches of the Bank of Punjab across the province.