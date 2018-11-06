‘Air pollution damaging seasonal crops’

MULTAN: Agriculture officials Monday said air pollution was massively damaging seasonal crops and it also caused thick smog across the province. Talking to reporters, the officials said the air pollution was affecting the growth of plants and had reduced per acre yield. The officials said thick smog was likely to hit several areas of the province. They said burning of stubble was also a main reason of smog. They said currently the situation equally destroying crops, vegetables and orchards and farmers were preparing the field for wheat plantation in coming days and smog would damage the crops.