HEC to provide 2,000 scholarships to faculty members

Islamabad: Under the Faculty Development Programme, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced 2,000 split PhD scholarships for faculty members of Pakistani HEC recognised universities.

Researchers on key research areas having master degree with minimum 18 years of education would be able to apply for the programme. Scholar will be required to start the initial research in Pakistan and at any point during research he or she would be required to proceed abroad for a maximum period of 6-12 months with the recommendations of local supervisor and acceptance of foreign supervisor for thesis work.

An official of HEC Aisha Ikram told APP, the project was designed in a way to raise capacity of non- PhD faculty members of institutions. She said that proposed project would provide a chance to non-PhD degree holders to pursue their study in world recognised university.

She also said that programme was projected to encourage collaboration between Pakistani and world renowned institution saying that it will bring opportunities to develop research projects and simultaneously build capacity in the education system of both partner countries.

It will help in achieving 2025 vision goals identified by the Government of Pakistan and would also promote activities to enhance the quality of learning and teaching across the sector, she added.

She further said that it would also encourage and reward existing faculty for developing their teaching skills in key areas of their expertise adding that it will cater to enhance education level and encourage the young researchers so that they contribute in national building with their enhanced professional knowledge.