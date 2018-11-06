Mansehra district bar seeks provincial status for Hazara

MANSEHRA: The District Bar Association has unanimously adopted a resolution seeking the status of a province for Hazara division.

"We are thankful to District Bar Association for unanimously adopting the Hazara province resolution as more federating units are the need of the hour to steer the country out of current challenges," Sardar Mushtaq, convener Sooba Hazara Front told reporters here on Monday.

He said District Bar Association President Basharat Khan Swati played an important role in approving the resolution demanding the creation of the Hazara province. "We are going to hold a convention next week in which the office-bearers members of five district bar associations from Hazara would take part and pledge support to the creation of another federating unit in the country," he said.

Sardar Mushtaq said that Haripur, Abbottabad, Kohistan and Battagram bar associations were going to follow Mansehra bar and approve resolutions seeking the status of a province for Hazara division.

He said the federal government should also include Hazara province in a commission being constituted for South Punjab province. Also in the day, a reference was also held to pay homage to the founder of Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara, late Baba Haider Zaman. The participants lauded efforts of Haider Zaman for the cause of Hazara province, saying people would accomplish his task.